After TCS, Cognizant gets 21 acres in Andhra for 99p

What's the story

The Andhra Pradesh government has given 21.31 acres of land to IT giant Cognizant at a nominal price of 99 paise.

The company has committed to investing ₹1,582 crore and creating 8,000 jobs in return.

The deal comes two months after a similar arrangement (21.16 acres of land) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Cognizant plans to build an IT campus in Visakhapatnam as part of the agreement.