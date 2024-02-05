Novo Nordisk is more transparent in its profits as it's a publicly traded company

Novo Nordisk m-cap surpasses $500B, 5x higher than OpenAI's valuation

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:23 pm Feb 05, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has achieved a staggering $506 billion valuation, thanks to the robust sales of its semaglutide-based injectable drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. This valuation is a whopping five times more than the anticipated $100 billion worth of OpenAI, which is set to reach this figure after its latest fundraising round. Both companies are making waves in their respective industries, but it's important to note that Novo Nordisk's success is driven by publicly traded shares.

Next Article

Apples vs Oranges?

Why estimating OpenAI's profits is trickier than Novo Nordisk

In technical terms, OpenAI's value is harder to sum up as the tech giant is not a publicly traded company. This means that it is not duty-bound to report its earning and asset health in public domain. On the other hand, the Novo Nordisk is far more transparent in its business dealings and profits as it is registered in NASDAQ Copenhagen and New York Stock Exchange.

Health risks

Semaglutide's effectiveness in weight loss remains a mystery

While Ozempic and Wegovy have proven to be successful for Novo Nordisk, there are concerns about the long-term effects of these drugs. The exact reason behind semaglutide's effectiveness in weight loss remains a mystery to scientists. One of the drug's inventors even cautioned that users might lose their enjoyment of food. Also, the benefits of these drugs may not last once users stop taking them.

Rise of AI

OpenAI's ChatGPT faces criticism amid valuation hype

On the other hand, OpenAI's ChatGPT has generated both excitement and fear about the future of human-level AI. Critics argue that the current state of the technology isn't as effective as expected. However, concerns around AI-related misinformation is real. Both Novo Nordisk and OpenAI have achieved high valuations not only for their products but also for their extraordinary abilities to change our bodies and technology around us.