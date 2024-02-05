He was requested in 2022

Elon Musk urged to go to rehab, claims WSJ

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:15 pm Feb 05, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Last month, the Wall Street Journal made allegations of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's involvement with illegal drugs, including MDMA, and cocaine. Now, the newspaper has claimed that during the winter of 2022, individuals close to Musk were so worried about his drug use that some urged him to seek rehab. Reportedly, Oracle co-founder and ex-Tesla board member, Larry Ellison, even invited Musk to his island in Hawaii to "dry out from the drugs."

Next Article

History

Incident at Hollywood Hills party

The Wall Street Journal also detailed an episode where Musk supposedly "consumed a liquid form of ecstasy from a water bottle" at a Hollywood Hills party. A source claimed that Musk's security guards "asked people to leave the floor of the house for privacy" before he partook in the drug. Furthermore, Musk allegedly attended events with a board member of Tesla, Joe Gebbia, where he used ketamine recreationally via a nasal spray bottle on multiple occasions.

List

A look at the drugs allegedly consumed by Musk

LSD is a powerful psychedelic, which is believed to be physically and neurologically safer, compared to other drugs. Meanwhile, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) is a club drug that can memory and emotional problems. Finally, Ketamine is an anesthetic that has potential therapeutic applications. However, it also poses health risks such as increased blood pressure, nausea, and loss of motor coordination.

Problems

Pressure on Tesla directors

The newspaper's inquiry found that some Tesla directors felt compelled to use drugs with Musk, fearing that abstaining might upset the billionaire. This reporting implies that those around Musk are hesitant to confront him about his lifestyle choices. In a 2018 interview with 60 Minutes, Musk stated, "I can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything done that I want," seemingly supporting this notion.

Future

Musk's drug test results and impact on ventures

In response to these accusations, Musk's attorney informed the Wall Street Journal that the CEO is "regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test." However, these allegations could potentially affect Musk's various enterprises, particularly SpaceX, which depends on billion dollar contracts from the US government - an institution that strongly disapproves of illegal drug use.