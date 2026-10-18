NTPC explores nuclear plants in Uttar Pradesh for clean energy

NTPC, India's big state-run power company, is looking into building nuclear power plants in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states.

This is part of their push to use more clean energy, aiming for at least 2 GW of nonfossil-fuel power by 2032.

It also fits with India's bigger goal: hitting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

NTPC has already scoped out possible sites in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.