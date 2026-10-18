NTPC explores nuclear plants in Uttar Pradesh for clean energy
NTPC, India's big state-run power company, is looking into building nuclear power plants in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states.
This is part of their push to use more clean energy, aiming for at least 2 GW of nonfossil-fuel power by 2032.
It also fits with India's bigger goal: hitting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
NTPC has already scoped out possible sites in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.
NTPC targets 30 GW by 2047
NTPC wants to ramp up to 30 GW of nuclear power by 2047 and is thinking about teaming up with global players like Westinghouse, Rosatom, and EDF for some major projects.
Building just one gigawatt (1 GW) of nuclear energy takes several years and costs ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore, so it's a big investment.
All this shows NTPC is serious about moving beyond coal and helping India meet its clean energy goals.