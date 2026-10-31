NTPC posts 41% July September quarter net profit of ₹7,351cr
Business
NTPC, India's biggest power producer, just posted a strong 41% jump in net profit for the July-September quarter, reaching ₹7,351 crore.
The boost comes from higher electricity generation and smoother operations. Plus, profits are up 7% compared to last quarter.
NTPC declares 30% interim dividend
NTPC pulled in ₹54,716 crore in total income this quarter but also saw expenses rise due to pricier fuel.
Subsidiaries did especially well with profits up 73%, and the company's coal plants ran more efficiently than the national average.
For the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), NTPC's consolidated net profit climbed almost 26% to ₹14,247 crore.
To share the success, NTPC announced a 30% interim dividend (₹3 per share) for its shareholders.