NTPC posts 41% July September quarter net profit of ₹7,351cr

NTPC pulled in ₹54,716 crore in total income this quarter but also saw expenses rise due to pricier fuel.

Subsidiaries did especially well with profits up 73%, and the company's coal plants ran more efficiently than the national average.

For the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), NTPC's consolidated net profit climbed almost 26% to ₹14,247 crore.

To share the success, NTPC announced a 30% interim dividend (₹3 per share) for its shareholders.