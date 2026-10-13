NTT Data Group and Anthropic nearing Osaka data center deal
Business
Big news for tech fans: NTT Data Group is in the final stages of talks with U.S.-based AI company Anthropic to build a data center in Osaka, Japan.
The project could cost up to 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion) and would have power intake capacity of up to 500 megawatts.
If all goes as planned, the center could start partial operations as early as 2028.
Anthropic's 1st dedicated Japan data center
The final deal is expected by March 31, 2027, marking Anthropic's first dedicated data center in Japan, a big move for its global growth.
For NTT Data, it's a chance to boost digital infrastructure and keep up with the need for powerful computing in AI.
This could mean faster, smarter tech coming out of Japan soon!