NXTT weighs selling or collateralizing $450 million bitcoin after Binance hack
Next Technology Holding (NXTT), a Nasdaq-listed firm, is thinking about selling or borrowing against its 5,833 bitcoins, worth about $450 million.
This comes right after the recent Binance hack, which has NXTT worried about crypto safety.
NXTT is also eyeing the risks that quantum computing could pose to bitcoin's cryptography.
NXTT market value far below bitcoin
Back in March 2025, NXTT picked up 5,000 bitcoins through a deal involving shares, warrants, and cash.
Substantially all its bitcoins are kept safe with custodians in Japan, not on Binance.
Interestingly, even though it's sitting on a huge pile of crypto, the company's market value is about $7.8 million and shares trade at $5.30, so there is a big gap between what it owns in bitcoins and what its stock says it is worth.
CEO Weihong Liu will decide if or when any of these bitcoins actually are sold or used as collateral.