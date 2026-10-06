Why NYT thinks Tukaram Mundhe is a 'rockstar'
What's the story
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been hailed as a "rockstar" by The New York Times. The international media attention comes after his aggressive campaign against food safety violations at restaurants and food shops across Maharashtra. The NYT said this unusual visibility in routine food safety enforcement is what makes Mundhe stand out from other bureaucrats.
Impact
Over 12,000 inspections since May
Since taking charge in May 2026, Mundhe and his team have conducted over 12,000 inspections.
They have issued thousands of notices and suspended hundreds of establishment licenses for serious hygiene and safety violations.
Just between September 23-27, as part of a statewide festive-season crackdown, Mundhe suspended food licenses and seized over 50 tons of food stock worth ₹1.19 crore.
Recognition
'Tukaram Mundhe effect'
The NYT report highlights the "Tukaram Mundhe Effect," where visible inspections and strict regulatory action have turned a senior bureaucrat into a recognizable public figure in Mumbai.
BBC had previously reported that his popularity reflects something larger: when ordinary government functions such as inspections and enforcement are carried out visibly and consistently, they can appear extraordinary to citizens used to bureaucratic delays or weak enforcement.
Reaction
Good governance is not about making headlines: Mundhe
After The New York Times recognized his efforts, Mundhe shared the article on his X profile.
He wrote, "Good governance is not about making headlines, but about making a difference."
He emphasized that food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards, and building public trust.
"The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra," he added.
Profile
Mundhe is a 2005-batch IAS officer
A 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Mundhe has gained fame as an uncompromising and fiercely independent officer.
He has served in various capacities across Nanded, Washim, Jalna, Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, and Pune.
As Solapur Collector, he was recognized for reforms in water management and transparent governance.
He received Maharashtra government's Best District Collector Award for 2015-16 and was also honored as "Waterman of Maharashtra."