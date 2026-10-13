Old Monk pulled from Maharashtra after FSSAI orders 'rum-like' label
Business
Old Monk, the iconic rum, has been pulled from shelves in Maharashtra after the FSSAI told its makers to label it "rum-like."
This move has cost the brand over ₹500 crore and pushed Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd to fight the decision in court.
The next hearing is set for October 23.
Standoff costs Maharashtra ₹350cr, 300 jobs
The FSSAI says its rule is meant to keep labels honest for consumers, especially when extra rum flavoring is added.
But even after Old Monk tried changing its labels, including dropping age markers, the regulator wasn't satisfied.
The standoff has left 300 people out of work and cost Maharashtra's excise department ₹350 crore in lost revenue.