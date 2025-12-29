OneCard's revenue jumps, but challenges remain

Most of OneCard's earnings came from co-branded credit cards with banks like IDFC First and Federal Bank, plus their OneScore app. Expenses rose 18% to ₹2,206 crore overall, but they did manage to cut advertising costs by 40%. For every rupee earned, it now costs them just ₹1.17—so efficiency is improving.

Cash on hand and regulatory speed bumps

By year-end, OneCard had ₹321 crore in cash and plans to raise more funds through debentures.

But not everything is smooth sailing: the RBI has raised concerns about data sharing and asked partner banks to pause new card issuances.

So while growth looks solid on paper, regulatory hurdles could shape what comes next for OneCard.