OpenAI and Microsoft amend their partnership: What has changed?

OpenAI and Microsoft have announced a major overhaul of their partnership agreement. The new deal will see OpenAI cap revenue share payments while serving customers on any cloud provider. The companies said that revenue share payments from OpenAI to Microsoft will be "subject to a total cap," but continue until 2030, "independent of OpenAI's technology progress."

Changes Microsoft remains OpenAI's primary cloud provider As part of the revised agreement, Microsoft will no longer pay a revenue share to OpenAI. However, the latter will continue to pay Microsoft at the same percentage of 20%. The change comes as both companies look to redefine their partnership amid growing competition in the AI space. Despite these changes, Microsoft remains OpenAI's primary cloud provider with its products being shipped first on Azure unless otherwise decided by Microsoft.

Service expansion OpenAI can now serve products on any cloud The new agreement also allows OpenAI to serve "all of its products" across any cloud provider, including competitors like Amazon and Google. This comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to diversify its reach and continue serving customers effectively. Notably, Microsoft has been a key investor in OpenAI since 2019, having invested over $13 billion in the company so far.

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Partnership challenges 'Collaboration has limited our ability to meet enterprises' Denise Dresser, OpenAI's revenue chief, recently acknowledged some limitations in their partnership with Microsoft. In a memo, she said the collaboration has "limited our ability to meet enterprises where they are." The revised agreement is aimed at simplifying the partnership and improving their joint operations. OpenAI emphasized that it is based on flexibility, certainty, and a focus on delivering AI benefits broadly.

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