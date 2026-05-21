OpenAI plans US IPO in September for $1T valuation
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is gearing up to file for a US IPO as soon as September, fresh off fending off a legal fight from Elon Musk.
The company is hoping for a massive $1 trillion valuation, making this one of the biggest tech moves in recent years.
OpenAI targets $60B IPO raise
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are helping OpenAI prep its IPO paperwork.
Earlier this year, OpenAI pulled in a funding round. With millions of weekly ChatGPT users and tough competition from Anthropic and Google, OpenAI is aiming to raise at least $60 billion through its IPO to stay ahead in the AI race.