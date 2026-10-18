Paras Healthcare launches IPO Oct 21 to 23 raising ₹1,450cr
Business
Paras Healthcare, a hospital chain across northern and eastern India, is launching its IPO from October 21 to 23, aiming to raise ₹1,450 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹660 and ₹693 each. The offer includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale.
Loan repayment, plus Medicare hospitals investment
The money raised will help Paras pay off some loans and invest more in its wholly owned subsidiary, Plus Medicare Hospitals, which operates a hospital in Srinagar.
The rest goes toward general business needs.
With eight hospitals and 2,211 beds as of March 31, Paras is looking to boost its growth and financial stability through this move.