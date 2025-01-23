What's the story

Did you know your workplace's on-site child care benefits could double as a tax-saving hack?

With the rising cost of child care in India, many companies are stepping up to support working parents by providing these perks.

But here's the kicker - the Income Tax Act has provisions that can help you save big while you work stress-free.

Let's break down how to maximise these savings while staying compliant, because every rupee counts when it comes to smart financial planning.