Penske Media is suing Google over AI news summaries

PMC's traffic and revenue have taken a hit

PMC claims Google only shows their content in search if they agree to let AI use it for quick Overviews—now showing up in about one out of five searches that send people to PMC sites.

PMC says its affiliate revenue has fallen by more than a third from its peak by the end of 2024 as search traffic declined.

With Google controlling nearly 90% of the US search market, PMC argues they're left with little choice.