New York sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution

By Rishabh Raj 12:07 pm Nov 16, 202312:07 pm

PepsiCo is the world's second biggest food company

New York has initiated legal action against PepsiCo, alleging that the company's single-use plastic bottles, caps, and wrappers are polluting the environment and jeopardizing public health. This lawsuit, filed in Erie County, is one of the first in the United States to target a major plastics manufacturer. New York Attorney General Letitia James asserts that PepsiCo is responsible for a significant portion of plastic waste found in and around the Buffalo River, contributing to a public nuisance.

PepsiCo accused of misleading public and failing to warn consumers

According to Attorney General James, PepsiCo neglected to inform consumers about the potential health and environmental hazards associated with plastics in its over 100 brands and misrepresented its efforts to address plastic pollution. "All New Yorkers have a basic right to clean water, yet PepsiCo's irresponsible packaging and marketing endanger Buffalo's water supply, environment, and public health," stated James. In response, a PepsiCo representative said the company is dedicated to reducing plastic use and promoting effective recycling.

Health risks and deceptive practices

The lawsuit emphasizes that animals exposed to plastic additives and microplastics have exhibited altered reproductive organ function and increased cancer rates, leading researchers to believe humans could experience similar consequences. It also accuses PepsiCo of misleading consumers by setting goals to decrease non-recycled plastic in packaging while actually increasing its usage. The lawsuit aims to compel PepsiCo to cease causing a nuisance, remediate contamination, and compensate for damages resulting from plastic waste.

This could be a model for other governments

Environmental advocates consider this lawsuit a crucial step in combating plastic waste and believe it could serve as a model for other states, counties, and municipalities. "Not only should other companies be watching this carefully, they should proactively reduce their plastic pollution so they are not subject to similar lawsuits," said Judith Enck, president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics.

Plastics-related lawsuits filed on other companies

Last week Coca-Cola, Danone and Nestle were accused of making misleading claims about their plastic bottles. Connecticut and Minnesota have previously filed plastics-related lawsuits, accusing firms of deceptively marketing bags that cannot be recycled in state facilities as recyclable. Meanwhile, in 2022, California announced an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries' role in plastics pollution.