Why PhysicsWallah is offering new faculty ₹15L as reward

Policy clarification

Participation in reward program is voluntary

Responding to queries about the new policy, a PhysicsWallah spokesperson described it as an employee referral policy linked to students' academic outcomes. The company stressed that participation in any reward program is voluntary and does not affect employees' salary structure. "Our rewards policy aims to encourage employees to refer deserving students to PhysicsWallah programs, while recognizing contributions only after examination outcomes are achieved," the spokesperson said.