Why PhysicsWallah is offering new faculty ₹15L as reward
What's the story
Leading edtech company PhysicsWallah is offering its newly hired faculty monetary rewards of up to ₹15 lakh, as per Moneycontrol. The incentive is offered for bringing academically strong students from rival coaching institutes into its offline classroom programs. The policy, which applies to students joining the company's 2027 classroom batches, offers payouts between ₹2 lakh and ₹15 lakh based on a student's final rank in JEE Mains, JEE Advanced or NEET exams.
Business growth
Offline business grows to nearly ₹1,800cr
PhysicsWallah's offline business has grown into a nearly ₹1,800 crore venture, contributing to almost half of the company's revenue. The new policy is seen as a way to further boost this growth by using newly hired faculty as a channel for student acquisition. Typically, large coaching players have dedicated Talent Nurture Teams (TNTs) that scout and onboard academically strong students through school outreach programs, Olympiads, and direct engagement with meritorious students.
Policy clarification
Participation in reward program is voluntary
Responding to queries about the new policy, a PhysicsWallah spokesperson described it as an employee referral policy linked to students' academic outcomes. The company stressed that participation in any reward program is voluntary and does not affect employees' salary structure. "Our rewards policy aims to encourage employees to refer deserving students to PhysicsWallah programs, while recognizing contributions only after examination outcomes are achieved," the spokesperson said.
Market expansion
Offline revenue nearly matches online business
PhysicsWallah's offline business has grown from a supplementary offering to a major growth driver. In FY26, offline revenue grew 31% to ₹1,774 crore, nearly matching its online business revenue of ₹1,954 crore. The company also expanded its classroom footprint to 353 centers across India and the UAE from 198 last year. However, this rapid expansion has put PhysicsWallah in direct competition with established coaching chains such as Allen, Aakash, Narayana, Chaitanya and Resonance.
Future strategy
PhysicsWallah continues to expand its classroom network
The offline push has been a key part of PhysicsWallah's strategy since it filed for its initial public offering (IPO). The company allocated ₹460 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to expand its classroom network. This move indicates that physical centers will continue to be a long-term focus for the company, even as it started as an online-first education platform.