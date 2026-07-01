LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Why PhysicsWallah is offering new faculty ₹15L as reward
Why PhysicsWallah is offering new faculty ₹15L as reward
Incentive is for bringing academically strong students from rival coaching institutes

Why PhysicsWallah is offering new faculty ₹15L as reward

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 01, 2026
01:08 pm
What's the story

Leading edtech company PhysicsWallah is offering its newly hired faculty monetary rewards of up to ₹15 lakh, as per Moneycontrol. The incentive is offered for bringing academically strong students from rival coaching institutes into its offline classroom programs. The policy, which applies to students joining the company's 2027 classroom batches, offers payouts between ₹2 lakh and ₹15 lakh based on a student's final rank in JEE Mains, JEE Advanced or NEET exams.

Business growth

Offline business grows to nearly ₹1,800cr

PhysicsWallah's offline business has grown into a nearly ₹1,800 crore venture, contributing to almost half of the company's revenue. The new policy is seen as a way to further boost this growth by using newly hired faculty as a channel for student acquisition. Typically, large coaching players have dedicated Talent Nurture Teams (TNTs) that scout and onboard academically strong students through school outreach programs, Olympiads, and direct engagement with meritorious students.

Policy clarification

Participation in reward program is voluntary

Responding to queries about the new policy, a PhysicsWallah spokesperson described it as an employee referral policy linked to students' academic outcomes. The company stressed that participation in any reward program is voluntary and does not affect employees' salary structure. "Our rewards policy aims to encourage employees to refer deserving students to PhysicsWallah programs, while recognizing contributions only after examination outcomes are achieved," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Market expansion

Offline revenue nearly matches online business

PhysicsWallah's offline business has grown from a supplementary offering to a major growth driver. In FY26, offline revenue grew 31% to ₹1,774 crore, nearly matching its online business revenue of ₹1,954 crore. The company also expanded its classroom footprint to 353 centers across India and the UAE from 198 last year. However, this rapid expansion has put PhysicsWallah in direct competition with established coaching chains such as Allen, Aakash, Narayana, Chaitanya and Resonance.

Advertisement

Future strategy

PhysicsWallah continues to expand its classroom network

The offline push has been a key part of PhysicsWallah's strategy since it filed for its initial public offering (IPO). The company allocated ₹460 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to expand its classroom network. This move indicates that physical centers will continue to be a long-term focus for the company, even as it started as an online-first education platform.

Advertisement