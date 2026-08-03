Piyush Goyal urges India, Uzbekistan to double trade to $3B
India and Uzbekistan should look at doubling their trade, from $1.5 billion to $3 billion, in the next three years.
This was announced at a business forum on Monday, where India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal pointed out mining, pharma, and healthcare as big areas for teamwork.
He encouraged businesses from both countries to invest more in each other's markets.
Piyush Goyal suggests free trade agreement
Goyal suggested looking into a free trade agreement to make things smoother between the two nations.
He highlighted India's strengths in tech and digital skills, while Uzbekistan's Minister Laziz Kudratov welcomed Indian investment in steel, pharma, healthcare, mining, and auto.
With about 400 Indian companies already working in Uzbekistan, both sides see plenty of room for growth if they keep pushing forward together.