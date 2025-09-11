Next Article
Prince Pipes announces ₹0.50 dividend, shareholders approve Parag's reappointment
Prince Pipes and Fittings just announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share for the financial year ending March 2025.
The news dropped at their 38th Annual General Meeting, held online on September 11, with Chairman Jayant Chheda and 65 shareholders tuning in.
Key resolutions passed at AGM
The company's audited financials for FY25 got the green light, and Parag Chheda was reappointed as director.
The board also ratified the remuneration of the cost auditors for FY26, renewed roles (with updated salaries) for Heena and Nihar Chheda, and locked in secretarial auditors for five more years.