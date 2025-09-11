Next Article
Sensex, Nifty close at highest in 3 weeks
Indian stock markets had a good Thursday, closing at their highest in three weeks after upbeat vibes from India-US trade discussions.
Nifty finished up 32 points at 25,006, and Sensex gained 124 points to end at 81,549.
Even the Nifty Bank index moved up by 134 points.
Highlights of Thursday trading session
Aurobindo Pharma led the gains with a 6% jump after reports that GTCR was closing in on a deal to acquire Zentiva, and Jupiter Wagons rose 4% thanks to a big axle order.
Meanwhile, Infosys dipped slightly ahead of its board meet, and Tega Industries dropped after announcing a ₹13,200 crore acquisition of Molycop in a joint venture with Apollo Funds.
The rupee hit a record low of ₹88.44 per US dollar as investors kept an eye on global cues and upcoming US inflation data.