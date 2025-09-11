Sensex, Nifty close at highest in 3 weeks

Highlights of Thursday trading session

Aurobindo Pharma led the gains with a 6% jump after reports that GTCR was closing in on a deal to acquire Zentiva, and Jupiter Wagons rose 4% thanks to a big axle order.

Meanwhile, Infosys dipped slightly ahead of its board meet, and Tega Industries dropped after announcing a ₹13,200 crore acquisition of Molycop in a joint venture with Apollo Funds.

The rupee hit a record low of ₹88.44 per US dollar as investors kept an eye on global cues and upcoming US inflation data.