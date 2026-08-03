PwC: 86% of US finance execs favor AI over MBA

Turns out, having AI skills is the new must-have for landing a top finance job.

A fresh PwC survey found that 86% of US finance executives think AI training is actually more valuable than an MBA for many new hires.

And with 91% of executives saying their companies are boosting pay for employees who know their way around AI, it's clear that tech-savvy graduates are in high demand.

Peter Pollini from PwC summed it up: companies really need people who can build and manage AI tools to solve real business problems.