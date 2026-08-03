PwC: 86% of US finance execs favor AI over MBA
Turns out, having AI skills is the new must-have for landing a top finance job.
A fresh PwC survey found that 86% of US finance executives think AI training is actually more valuable than an MBA for many new hires.
And with 91% of executives saying their companies are boosting pay for employees who know their way around AI, it's clear that tech-savvy graduates are in high demand.
Peter Pollini from PwC summed it up: companies really need people who can build and manage AI tools to solve real business problems.
Schools and employers prioritize AI skills
With MBA costs creeping toward $300,000, schools like MIT and Harvard are launching shorter (and slightly less pricey) executive programs focused on practical AI skills: think MIT's five-day "Leading the AI-Driven Organization" course for about $13,000.
Meanwhile, big names like IBM and Shopify are switching up hiring to focus on Gen Z graduates fluent in AI tools.
If you're eyeing a career in finance or tech, brushing up on your AI game might be your smartest move yet.