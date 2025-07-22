Qualcomm's AI vision will power your future devices, cars, wearables Business Jul 22, 2025

Qualcomm is shifting gears—by 2029, it hopes to cut its reliance on smartphones (from 70% of revenue now to just 50%) and make a cool $22 billion each year from other tech.

The plan? Go big on AI-powered devices, cars, PCs, XR (think AR/VR), wearables, and all things IoT.

As CEO Cristiano Amon from Qualcomm puts it, AI will be driving this new direction.