Qualcomm's AI vision will power your future devices, cars, wearables
Qualcomm is shifting gears—by 2029, it hopes to cut its reliance on smartphones (from 70% of revenue now to just 50%) and make a cool $22 billion each year from other tech.
The plan? Go big on AI-powered devices, cars, PCs, XR (think AR/VR), wearables, and all things IoT.
As CEO Cristiano Amon from Qualcomm puts it, AI will be driving this new direction.
How much from where?
The company's aiming for $8 billion from smart cars (hello, wireless tech and digital dashboards), $4 billion from PCs, $2 billion via XR gadgets—and a massive $14 billion through IoT and industrial gear.
Even wearables and hearables are set to more than double in revenue soon as more people jump on board.
Why it matters
Even though MediaTek sells more smartphone chips overall, Qualcomm makes bigger bucks in the premium space—and now they're betting on AI to help them lead in all kinds of connected devices.
If you're into where tech is headed next (or just want your gadgets smarter), this is one to watch.