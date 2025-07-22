Why did Infosys shares slip despite strong financial results?

Infosys's revenue, profit, and dividend

Infosys grew its revenue to ₹1,62,990 crore this year and boosted net profit to ₹26,750 crore—both up from last year.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share (coming May 30), showing it's still committed to rewarding shareholders and keeping investor confidence high despite the day-to-day market swings.