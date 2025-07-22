Next Article
Why did Infosys shares slip despite strong financial results?
Infosys shares slipped about 1% on Monday, ending at ₹1,569.90—even though the company just posted a solid financial year.
The stock saw heavy trading and, as a big player in the Nifty 50 index, its moves often reflect what's happening in the wider market.
Infosys's revenue, profit, and dividend
Infosys grew its revenue to ₹1,62,990 crore this year and boosted net profit to ₹26,750 crore—both up from last year.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share (coming May 30), showing it's still committed to rewarding shareholders and keeping investor confidence high despite the day-to-day market swings.