Qualcomm's Dino Bekis praises India's AI rise at Snapdragon event
Business
At the Snapdragon for India event in Delhi, Qualcomm's Dino Bekis highlighted how India has gone from building basic tech infrastructure to leading in personal AI.
He called out India's "well-educated workforce" for tackling big challenges and making a global impact.
Qualcomm's Bekis: voice key, teases wearables
Bekis said voice is still the most natural way to interact with AI, and it will be key until even more advanced tech (like mind control!) arrives.
He also teased that Qualcomm could drop new products (think next-generation wearables) in the next 6 to 12 months, thanks to its deep investment in AI and wearable tech.