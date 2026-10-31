Raoul Pal warns of economic singularity within 4 years
Crypto investor Raoul Pal is sounding the alarm about how fast AI, robotics, and crypto are moving: He thinks we could hit an "Economic Singularity" in just four years.
Basically, he's worried these technologies are evolving so quickly that our current economic systems can't keep up, which might make a lot of traditional business models outdated.
Experts and IMF warn of instability
Pal isn't alone: Other financial experts like Harris Kupperman and economist Michael Roberts have raised similar concerns.
With persistent inflation and the cost of living, even the International Monetary Fund has warned about the global economy feeling shaky.
Pal says the systems built for the old world can't keep up, and "we have maybe four years before the world as we know it stops working the way it does now."