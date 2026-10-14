Ravita Engineering Services IPO opens Oct 14-16 raising ₹116.05cr
Ravita Engineering Services just kicked off its IPO, open from Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to Friday, October 16, 2026, aiming to raise ₹116.05 crore by offering 1.04 crore new shares.
If you're interested, allotment is expected to be finalized on October 19 and the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on October 22, 2026.
Ravita share price band ₹105-112
The share price is set between ₹105 and ₹112 each, with buzz in the gray market hinting at a possible ₹116 listing price.
The company plans to use the funds for things like working capital and upgrading assets.
Ravita has been on a growth streak lately: its total income shot up 154% in FY26 to ₹278 crore from ₹109 crore in FY25, and profits reached ₹28 crore.
Plus, they recently landed contracts worth ₹120 crore in Maharashtra, showing they're expanding fast.