Ravita Engineering Services IPO opens Oct 14-16 raising ₹116.05cr

The share price is set between ₹105 and ₹112 each, with buzz in the gray market hinting at a possible ₹116 listing price.

The company plans to use the funds for things like working capital and upgrading assets.

Ravita has been on a growth streak lately: its total income shot up 154% in FY26 to ₹278 crore from ₹109 crore in FY25, and profits reached ₹28 crore.

Plus, they recently landed contracts worth ₹120 crore in Maharashtra, showing they're expanding fast.