RBI data: Loans to big industries hit ₹33L/cr, 16% rise
Business
Loans to big Indian industries shot up to ₹33 lakh crore in September 2026, a strong 16% rise from last year and the highest level seen in six years.
This signals a real boost for major businesses, according to fresh data from the Reserve Bank of India.
India's bank credit rises nearly 19.4%
It's not just large industries: total bank credit across India also grew fast, jumping nearly 19.4% compared to last year.
After a tough pandemic slump back in 2021, these numbers show that both banks and businesses are feeling more confident about growth again.