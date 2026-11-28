The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a draft framework to fight online banking scams, to be implemented on or before April 2027.

If a bank spots suspicious transactions of ₹1,000 or more linked to cyber fraud, it will place a temporary debit hold on those transactions.

If the entire account is suspected of money-mule activity, the bank may place account-level debit restrictions.

If your account gets frozen, the bank has to immediately notify you and explain the reasons, removal process, and contact details of the responsible officer.