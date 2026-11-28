RBI proposes draft framework allowing holds on suspicious ₹1,000 transactions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a draft framework to fight online banking scams, to be implemented on or before April 2027.
If a bank spots suspicious transactions of ₹1,000 or more linked to cyber fraud, it will place a temporary debit hold on those transactions.
If the entire account is suspected of money-mule activity, the bank may place account-level debit restrictions.
If your account gets frozen, the bank has to immediately notify you and explain the reasons, removal process, and contact details of the responsible officer.
Banks keep central suspect accounts list
Banks will keep a central list of suspect accounts and give you 20 days to respond if your account is flagged.
They will also report the case to local police through an online portal.
If no legally backed instruction to continue the hold is received within 30 days of the referral, the bank must lift it on the 31st day. Otherwise, it can last up to 60 days maximum.
These steps follow a Supreme Court order aiming for stricter checks on cyber fraud cases.