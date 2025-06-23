India's gold reserves increased by 57.48 metric tons

RBI's gold reserves have crossed $80B mark this year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has significantly increased its gold reserves in the first half of 2025, owing to rising global and domestic uncertainties. The reserves have grown to $83.316 billion on June 13, up from $67.092 billion on January 3. Since Sanjay Malhotra took over as the new RBI Governor on December 11, 2024, these reserves have increased by a huge margin.