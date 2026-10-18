Reddit tech employee earned nearly ₹4.7cr while left idle

A tech employee shared on Reddit that he earned nearly ₹4.7 crore for nearly two years at a major company, despite barely having any work to do.

After a promotion and company shake-up in 2025, he was left with no real tasks or guidance but still pocketed an impressive $275,000 (about ₹2.6 crore) per year.

He admitted, "I feel like I stole >$500k from my company."