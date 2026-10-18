Reddit tech employee earned nearly ₹4.7cr while left idle
A tech employee shared on Reddit that he earned nearly ₹4.7 crore for nearly two years at a major company, despite barely having any work to do.
After a promotion and company shake-up in 2025, he was left with no real tasks or guidance but still pocketed an impressive $275,000 (about ₹2.6 crore) per year.
He admitted, "I feel like I stole >$500k from my company."
Employee explored NYC, later struggled
Relocating to New York City for the job, he found himself with loads of free time and used it to explore the city and reflect on what he saw as the absurdities of corporate life.
Even when he tried to pick up new projects, there was little support.
Eventually moving into a new role, he struggled to get back into the groove after doing no work for ~2 years, feeling completely behind and so rusty after such a long break, giving him a different perspective on corporate technology jobs.