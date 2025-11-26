Andhra Pradesh: Reliance's JV to build data centers for ₹98,000cr
What's the story
Digital Connexion, a joint venture of Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and US-based Digital Realty, has announced an investment of $11 billion (around ₹98,000 crore) by 2030. The investment will be used to build 1GW of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The facilities will be spread over 400 acres and shall be designed to support seamless AI workloads for hyperscalers and enterprises.
Investment details
Strategic investment in Andhra Pradesh
Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for this massive investment. The company's data centers are purpose-built to empower hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, the redundant power feeds, and high rack densities. This investment comes just after Google's announcement last month to invest $15 billion in an AI hub comprising data centers in Visakhapatnam.
Infrastructure expansion
Digital Connexion's existing infrastructure and future plans
Digital Connexion already has a campus in Chennai, with another one coming up in Mumbai's Chandivali area. These locations are strategically chosen for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity. The company's ambitious expansion plans highlight its commitment to building a robust digital infrastructure in India, and supporting the country's growing demand for AI-native data centers.