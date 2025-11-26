The facilities will be spread over 400 acres

Andhra Pradesh: Reliance's JV to build data centers for ₹98,000cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:32 pm Nov 26, 202501:32 pm

What's the story

Digital Connexion, a joint venture of Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and US-based Digital Realty, has announced an investment of $11 billion (around ₹98,000 crore) by 2030. The investment will be used to build 1GW of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The facilities will be spread over 400 acres and shall be designed to support seamless AI workloads for hyperscalers and enterprises.