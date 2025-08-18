Reliance will now sell herbal beverages in India
What's the story
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced its entry into the healthy functional beverage space. The company has acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited. This strategic move will allow RCPL to offer consumers an array of herbal-natural beverages and further strengthen its position as a Total Beverage Company (TBC).
Brand expansion
A look at Naturedge Beverages
Naturedge Beverages, founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, is known for its packaged drinks under the "Shunya" brand. These zero-sugar, zero-calorie drinks are infused with Indian herbs like Ashwagandha and Brahmi. The joint venture between RCPL and Naturedge will leverage Reliance's distribution network to scale Shunya across India, expanding RCPL's herbal-natural drinks portfolio.
Strategic alignment
RCPL's vision for health-focused drinks
Ketan Mody, Executive Director of Reliance Consumer Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the joint venture. He said it strengthens their beverage portfolio with health-focused functional drinks inspired by Ayurveda. Mody emphasized that Shunya has become popular among health-conscious consumers in a short time. He added that the partnership aligns perfectly with RCPL's vision of providing quality products at affordable prices while promoting India's legacy.
Partnership perspective
Partnership with RCPL
Siddhesh Sharma, Director of Naturedge Beverages, spoke about the partnership with RCPL. He said it is a testament to Shunya's growing acceptability among consumers. Sharma added that their visions align on turning Shunya into a pan-India brand catering to consumer love for herbal-natural functional beverages. He also highlighted the benefits of super-herbs like Ashwagandha and Brahmi as natural stress-relievers boosting strength, stamina, and focus.