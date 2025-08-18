Reliance will now sell herbal beverages in India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited , has announced its entry into the healthy functional beverage space. The company has acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited. This strategic move will allow RCPL to offer consumers an array of herbal-natural beverages and further strengthen its position as a Total Beverage Company (TBC).

Brand expansion A look at Naturedge Beverages Naturedge Beverages, founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, is known for its packaged drinks under the "Shunya" brand. These zero-sugar, zero-calorie drinks are infused with Indian herbs like Ashwagandha and Brahmi. The joint venture between RCPL and Naturedge will leverage Reliance's distribution network to scale Shunya across India, expanding RCPL's herbal-natural drinks portfolio.

Strategic alignment RCPL's vision for health-focused drinks Ketan Mody, Executive Director of Reliance Consumer Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the joint venture. He said it strengthens their beverage portfolio with health-focused functional drinks inspired by Ayurveda. Mody emphasized that Shunya has become popular among health-conscious consumers in a short time. He added that the partnership aligns perfectly with RCPL's vision of providing quality products at affordable prices while promoting India's legacy.