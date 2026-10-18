Reliance Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare IPOs open Oct 21
Business
Big week ahead for Indian investors: Reliance Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare are both launching their IPOs on October 21, closing October 23.
Reliance Jio Platforms is looking to raise a massive ₹30,213 crore, while Paras Healthcare is targeting ₹1,450 crore.
These offerings are expected to draw a lot of attention from investors and market watchers alike.
Jio Platforms paydown, Paras Healthcare expansion
Reliance Jio Platforms plans to use most of its funds to pay down debt, aiming for a debt-free future, a move that matches Akash Ambani's vision for the company.
Meanwhile, Paras Healthcare wants to expand its hospitals by March 2028.
Plus, nine other companies will make their stock market debut this week, showing just how lively India's markets are right now.