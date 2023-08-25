Reliance Retail's Gen Z-focused Yousta stores challenge Flipkart's Spoyl

Written by Athik Saleh August 25, 2023 | 01:49 pm 2 min read

Yousta has multiple tech touchpoints, including self-checkout counters

Reliance Retail has introduced Yousta, a new fashion retail format targeting consumers aged 15-25 with affordable prices. Yousta's launch comes a few days after the debut of Flipkart's Spoyl, a Gen Z-focused shopping platform. Like Yousta, Spoyl also offers products at entry-level price points. All products at Yousta are priced below Rs. 999, with most under Rs. 499. The range includes apparel, footwear, accessories, and soon-to-launch beauty products, all designed, produced, and sold in-house with no external brand component.

Yousta offers a tech-enhanced shopping experience

Gen Z customers are known for being tech-savvy. Therefore, any shopping platform/store specifically designed for Gen Z customers must cater to their tech needs. Yousta stores feature tech touchpoints such as QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, complimentary Wi-Fi, and charging stations. Reliance Retail plans to open at least 200 stores across India by the end of this fiscal year, aiming to become a significant player in the market within three years.

Yousta's first store is in Hyderabad

Yousta's products will also be available online via AJIO and JioMart. Like Spoyl, Yousta is putting emphasis on unisex and character offerings. There will be weekly droppings as well. Yousta's first store is at Sarath City Mall in Hyderabad. Its future expansion will span metros, class-A towns, state capitals, and some district headquarters. The launch of Yousta reflects the growing trend among Indian retailers to target the affordable fashion segment.

