Flipkart introduces Spoyl, a Gen Z in-app shopping experience

Written by Athik Saleh August 17, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

Spoyl offers Gen Z fashion from across the world (Photo credit: Flipkart)

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce giant, has launched Spoyl, a cutting-edge in-app fashion platform. It is specifically designed for Gen Z shoppers. With a diverse offering of over 40,000 products across categories, including western wear, accessories, and footwear, Spoyl aims to capitalize on the massive potential of the Gen Z consumer market. A report by Bain & Co says that one in three online shoppers are Gen Z and their online purchases are primarily focused on entry-level price points.

The platform scans social media trends in Gen Z fashion

Spoyl harnesses the power of technology to identify trends and enhance user experiences. The platform scans social media handles to spot emerging trends from various locations like Prague, Brazil, and even those inspired by K-Pop. This valuable insight is then shared with sellers across India, enabling them to transform these trends into stylish apparel and other products. In line with the 'Make in India' initiative for domestic manufacturing, over 95% of Spoyl's products will be made in India.

Flipkart plans to incorporate generative AI-based technology into Spoyl

Sporting a sleek black, white, and neon aesthetic, the in-app interface of Spoyl sets itself apart from Flipkart's main platform. Over 25% of Flipkart Fashion's customer base consists of Gen Z shoppers. The company anticipates this figure to surge to 30-35% within the next two to three years. Flipkart plans to incorporate additional features and generative AI-led technology into Spoyl to further elevate the consumer experience.

Spoyl will offer more Gen Z-specific products soon

On Spoyl, Gen Z shoppers have access to gender-neutral apparel, Flipkart said in a statement. The primary focus of the platform is clothes, accessories, jewelry, and footwear. However, Flipkart plans to expand Spoyl's range of products into beauty and grooming. The company is also considering Gen Z-specific categories like skateboards. Flipkart is also looking into bringing in electronics and gadgets targeting Gen Z.

