Shocker! Gold mixed with Chinese metal powder sold in India
What's the story
A major gold adulteration scam has come to light in India, involving the use of heavy metal powders like rhenium. The scheme raises major concerns over regulatory oversight in the industry. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, rhenium powder was mixed with gold to increase its weight while still passing several purity tests. The investigation also hints at a possible Chinese connection in this illicit trade.
International connection
Chinese connection to Indian gold scam
The Dainik Bhaskar report revealed that a Shenzhen, China-based agent claimed his company manufactured rhenium powder and had dealers in multiple Indian cities.
The agent allegedly said that this powder could be mixed with gold in ratios as high as 25% without being detected by standard testing methods.
This revelation highlights an international dimension to the gold adulteration scam.
Testing results
Adulterated gold passed tests at labs and showrooms
The report also detailed an experiment with a jeweler in Jodhpur, who mixed 1g of rhenium powder with 7.83g of 24-carat gold.
The resulting mixture weighed 8.83g and was tested as 24-carat gold.
Even after another metal was added to make a 22-carat ornament, the adulterated piece passed tests at various jewelry showrooms and testing labs.
Additional concerns
Other heavy metals also being used for adulteration
Along with rhenium, other heavy metals like ruthenium, iridium, and osmium have also been implicated in gold adulteration.
These metals are denser than gold and can be hard to detect through traditional acid and touchstone tests.
A material called 'gold powder' has also raised alarms among jewelry traders in Indore. It is reportedly coming into Indian markets through Maharashtra and West Bengal.
Regulatory failures
Regulatory lapses during 2024-25
A draft report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that 81% of registered jewelers were not inspected during 2024-25.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also missed its surveillance targets for recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres by 43.7%.
BIS blamed staff shortages and difficulties in collecting samples from remote areas for the lapses, an explanation rejected by the CAG.