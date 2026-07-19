RIL posts strong Q1 results: Should you buy shares?

RIL's annual profit was impacted by a high base in the previous year, which included a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from selling its stake in Asian Paints.

Excluding this exceptional item, the company's net profit for Q1 FY27 showed a 15.9% YoY increase.

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities noted that RIL started FY27 on a strong note with consolidated revenue up 24.5% YoY to ₹3,40,257 crore and record recurring EBITDA of ₹54,067 crore, up 10.1% YoY.