Market cap of India's top 6 companies up by ₹74,111.57cr
What's the story
The market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by a whopping ₹74,111.57 crore last week. Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer with an addition of ₹24,696.89 crore to its market valuation. The other gainers included Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Valuation increase
LIC, Bajaj Finance and L&T also witnessed surge
The valuation of TCS increased by ₹19,338.68 crore to ₹8,38,401.33 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation surged by ₹14,515.93 crore to ₹9,06,901.32 crore. LIC also witnessed a jump in its valuation by ₹9,076.37 crore to ₹5,14,443.69 crore. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro also saw minor increases of ₹3,797.83 crore and ₹2,685.87 crore, respectively.
Valuation drop
Bharti Airtel faced the highest dip in valuation
Some of the top 10 most valued firms also faced a dip in their market valuation. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹20,229.67 crore to ₹11,40,295.49 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's market cap eroded by ₹16,212.18 crore to ₹5,17,380 crore. State Bank of India's (SBI) market capitalization declined by ₹12,784.4 crore to ₹8,76,077.92 crore, and HDFC Bank's dipped by ₹2,094.35 crore to ₹11,79,974.90 crore.