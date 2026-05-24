Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer

Market cap of India's top 6 companies up by ₹74,111.57cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:04 pm May 24, 202604:04 pm

What's the story

The market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by a whopping ₹74,111.57 crore last week. Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer with an addition of ₹24,696.89 crore to its market valuation. The other gainers included Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).