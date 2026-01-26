Gold price to hit $27,000? Robert Kiyosaki makes bold prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has reiterated his bullish stance on gold prices. His latest target suggests a potential rise to $27,000 per ounce, although he did not specify a timeline for this prediction. The prediction comes as gold prices crossed the $5,000 mark for the first time ever today.

Market response Kiyosaki's reaction to gold price surge Kiyosaki took to social media platform X to celebrate the rise in gold prices. He said, "GOLD soars over $5,000. Yay!!!! Future for gold $27,000." While he didn't give a timeline for his prediction, his target suggests significant potential for future growth. The move from $5,000 to $27,000 would mean a more than five-fold increase in value.

Investment strategy Kiyosaki remains undeterred by rising gold prices Despite the recent surge in gold prices, Kiyosaki isn't worried about its high levels. He had previously said that he would keep investing in crypto and precious metals at current levels. The veteran author believes that rising US debt is diminishing the purchasing power of the US dollar, making these assets a better bet for investors.

Dynamics Gold prices hit record high amid geopolitical risks Gold prices today hit a new high, crossing the $5,000 mark for the first time. The increase is largely due to geopolitical risks fueling safe-haven demand and a weak US dollar making the precious metal more appealing for buyers of other currencies. Investor sentiment toward US assets has been affected by erratic decision-making from the Donald Trump administration.

