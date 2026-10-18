Robot training gigs in China pay up to $900 monthly
Business
In China, you can now earn up to $900 a month just by helping robots learn everyday tasks like washing dishes and folding clothes.
Using motion-capture devices, workers repeat these chores so the robots can pick up the moves.
The gigs are popping up all over job sites and social media, making it an unusual side hustle.
Chinese firms use street cleaners' sensors
People from all walks of life are joining in, like Liu Yun, who lost her job in the automotive sector and struggled to find another because of her age, who says the work is tiring.
Students are also giving it a shot for extra cash, even if it's not always easy.
Meanwhile, companies such as Physen AI are pushing things further by using street cleaners with sensors to help robots get better at handling different environments.