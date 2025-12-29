Next Article
Rupee slips to 89.90 against the dollar—here's what's up
Business
The Indian rupee dropped to 89.90 against the US dollar on Friday, partly because foreign investors are pulling money out of Indian stocks.
Even though local markets saw small gains, this steady outflow has kept pressure on the currency.
What else is happening with India's finances?
Despite the rupee's dip, India's forex reserves actually grew by $4.37 billion to a solid $693.3 billion, showing some financial strength behind the scenes.
Analysts say if foreign investors start buying again, it could help steady or even boost the rupee in the coming year—but for now, foreign outflows have been weighing on the rupee in recent months.