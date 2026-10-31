Sam Altman met Samsung in South Korea to discuss AI
Business
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just met with top Samsung executives in South Korea, hoping to boost their partnership as the global chip shortage drags on.
About 50 leaders from Samsung's electronics, finance, and biotech affiliates joined the October 31 talks, all focused on how artificial intelligence can reshape industries, corporate decision-making, and business opportunities over the next decade.
OpenAI Samsung consider AI data centers
The meeting built on an earlier deal for Samsung to supply memory chips powering OpenAI's Stargate infrastructure.
Both companies are now looking at bigger projects together, like new AI data centers (possibly even offshore) to help secure supply chains as competition heats up.