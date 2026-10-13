Satlyt raises $8 million seed, set to launch AI satellite software
Satlyt, a startup led by Rama Afullo, who's worked at both Google and SpaceX, just scored $8 million in seed funding.
Led by Houston-based Non Sibi Ventures, where partner Bernard Harris, who served as a NASA astronaut for more than 20 years, helped ground the firm's conviction, Satlyt is set to launch its new AI-powered software into space this week on a SpaceX rocket.
The goal? Make satellites way smarter and more efficient.
Satlyt-deployed AI cuts error-report transmissions 60%+
Satlyt's tech lets satellites process data right on board, which means less back-and-forth with ground stations and lower costs.
Satlyt deployed Google DeepMind's Gemma AI model onboard a spacecraft operated by Momentus, and the model cut the size of a transmission about onboard software errors by more than 60%.
Next up: testing their software in orbit, with NASA paying to test protocols for cloud computing in space, and Stellerian testing image-processing workloads for space surveillance.