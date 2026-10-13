Satlyt raises $8 million seed, set to launch AI satellite software

Satlyt, a startup led by Rama Afullo, who's worked at both Google and SpaceX, just scored $8 million in seed funding.

Led by Houston-based Non Sibi Ventures, where partner Bernard Harris, who served as a NASA astronaut for more than 20 years, helped ground the firm's conviction, Satlyt is set to launch its new AI-powered software into space this week on a SpaceX rocket.

The goal? Make satellites way smarter and more efficient.