Satya Nadella on company longevity amid Jensen Huang's future uncertainty
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently weighed in on what makes companies last, amid uncertainty surrounding Huang's future at NVIDIA.
With Colette Kress in a leadership role, the move has sparked fresh conversations in Silicon Valley about how companies handle big leadership changes.
Nadella praises Jensen Huang's AI leadership
Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Nadella praised Huang for making NVIDIA a leader in AI but pointed out that real success comes from building organizations that thrive even after founders leave.
He recalled a conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates about how founders eventually die, making it essential for businesses to develop leadership capable of carrying their vision forward, and emphasized trusting NVIDIA's leadership to keep things moving forward.