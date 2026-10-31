SBI Research: Indian households now spend about 67% on nonfood
Business
Indian households are now putting about 67% of their spending toward nonfood items, according to a new SBI Research report.
This shift is happening because of changing food preferences, family setups, and demographic differences.
The findings come from the "India's Consumption Journey" report.
Food share 32.82% across regions, demographics
Food now makes up just 32.82% of household budgets, a big change in how people spend.
There are also clear regional differences: states like Sikkim, Goa, and Haryana spend more on protein-rich foods, while Odisha and West Bengal spend less.
Families with more elderly members tend to buy more milk and fruits; those with kids go for milk products, prepared meals, and packaged food items.