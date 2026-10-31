SBI Research: Indian online households spend 7.5% more than offline
Business
A fresh SBI Research report says Indian households shopping online are spending 7.5% more than those sticking to offline buys.
Spending is higher on services and durable goods, showing how digital platforms are changing what people buy and how much they're willing to pay.
Wealthier households 44.3% more likely online
Not everyone's jumping on the digital shopping bandwagon equally.
The report points out a huge 44.3% gap between the highest and lowest income groups using online platforms: nearly 70% of wealthier households shop online, compared to just one-quarter of those with lower incomes.
Most digital purchases are still for things like clothes, shoes, and services, while groceries remain mostly an offline thing for now.