SEBI clears Ratnadeep Retail ₹400cr IPO with promoter share sale
Business
Ratnadeep Retail, a popular supermarket chain from Hyderabad, just got the green light from SEBI to launch its ₹400 crore IPO.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by current promoters, so it's a big step for the company.
Ratnadeep reports ₹2,223cr FY26 revenue
With 190 stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, Ratnadeep is known for food, groceries, and affordable fashion.
In FY26, they pulled in ₹2,223 crore in revenue with ₹36.7 crore profit.
The IPO funds are set to pay off some loans (₹40 crore), open new stores (₹260 crore), and cover general business needs, basically fueling their next phase of growth.