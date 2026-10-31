SEBI closely watching Tata Sons governance and disclosure compliance
SEBI, India's market regulator, is closely watching governance changes at Tata Sons, especially as talks heat up about N Chandrasekaran staying on as chairman and the company possibly going public.
Even though Tata Sons itself isn't listed, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says all Tata Group's listed companies still need to follow strict disclosure rules.
Tata Group valued at $328 billion
Tata Group has 26 listed companies, worth a whopping $328 billion, including big names like Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the seven listed companies collectively hold around 11.92% in Tata Sons.
Most of Tata Sons is owned by Tata Trusts (66%) and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (18.4%).
While SEBI is monitoring all the developments, it's making sure all Tata Group's listed companies follow the disclosure and compliance norms.