SEBI has introduced a new asset class, Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), which can adopt various investment strategies.

These funds have certain restrictions, such as a 20% cap on non-investment grade debt instruments and a 10% limit on equity shares of any company.

SIFs can also invest in real estate and infrastructure trusts, offering a new avenue for investors willing to take higher risks.

Minimum investment for SIFs is ₹10 lakh

What's Specialized Investment Fund, new asset class notified by SEBI

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:25 pm Dec 17, 202407:25 pm

What's the story In a major development, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced the introduction of a new asset class, the 'Specialized Investment Fund' (SIF). The new category falls between portfolio management services (PMS) and mutual funds. The minimum investment for SIFs is ₹10 lakh. However, this requirement is waived off for accredited investors.

Regulatory requirements

SIF fund managers must hold NISM certification

Fund managers of SIFs will have to hold relevant National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certification. The introduction of SIF comes as part of amendments to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996. SIFs can follow open-ended, close-ended, or interval investment strategies, with details of subscription and redemption disclosed in the offer document.

Investment limits

SEBI sets investment restrictions for SIFs

SEBI has imposed certain investment restrictions for SIFs. These include a 20% of net asset value (NAV) cap in non-investment grade debt instruments from a single issuer, extendable to 25% with board approval. Government securities and treasury bills are not included in these limits. Additionally, no single investment strategy within an SIF can invest more than 10% of its NAV in any company's equity shares or related instruments.

Investment opportunities

SIFs can invest in REITs and InvITs

SIFs can invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) but cannot own more than 20% of units from a single issuer (including mutual fund limits). Proposed by SEBI in July, this new asset class is for investors willing to take higher risks. The regulator has now officially notified the new category, marking a major development in India's investment landscape.