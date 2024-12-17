Summarize Simplifying... In short LG and JSW Energy are planning a $1.5 billion joint venture to build a battery manufacturing plant in India, aiming to produce 10GWh of capacity.

This move will help LG establish its manufacturing presence in India, while JSW Energy can secure local supplies and reduce EV costs.

The plant, aligning with India's clean car manufacturing incentives, is expected to be operational by 2026.

LG, JSW Energy planning $1.5B battery manufacturing venture in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:25 pm Dec 17, 202407:25 pm

What's the story South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) is said to be in talks with India's JSW Energy to form a joint venture for battery manufacturing, as per Reuters. The project, which would support electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage, is expected to cost over $1.5 billion. The companies have signed an initial agreement for an equal partnership, where LGES will provide technology and equipment and JSW will invest money.

Plant details

Proposed battery plant to boost India's EV market

As part of the JV, the two companies plan to establish a battery manufacturing plant in India with a combined capacity of 10GWh. JSW will likely use about 70% of this capacity for energy storage and EVs, while LGES will use the rest. "LGES wanted a partner in India and JSW is interested because it is coming up with its own brand of EVs starting with buses and trucks, and later on cars," a source familiar with the discussions said.

Strategic move

JV to establish LGES's manufacturing presence in India

For LGES, a top battery supplier to automakers like Tesla, General Motors, and Hyundai, this JV would mark its entry into the Indian manufacturing landscape. The company already leads as the top battery supplier to e-scooter makers like Ola Electric and TVS Motor in India. The venture also gives LGES an opportunity to reduce risks of manufacturing in a nascent EV market.

Business opportunity

JSW Energy to secure local supplies, reduce EV costs

For JSW Energy, the JV would mean locking local supplies for its energy business and cutting down costs for its EVs. The company had earlier entered a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, picking up a 35% stake in MG Motor's India unit. "JSW has proposed a 25-year agreement to LGES," said another source, adding that JSW continues discussions with other battery manufacturers.

Government support

JV aligns with India's clean car manufacturing incentives

The companies hope to have the plant up and running by the end of 2026, with final decisions anticipated in three to four months. If successful, the venture would be in line with India's government incentives to promote local clean car manufacturing. Tata Motors and MG Motor dominate India's electric car sales, while brands such as Ola Electric, TVS, and Bajaj Auto lead e-scooter sales.